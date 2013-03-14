Razvan Baban

Kontractiv ver. 3

Razvan Baban
Razvan Baban
  • Save
Kontractiv ver. 3 minimal logo contract seal hexagon
Download color palette

minimal approach

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Razvan Baban
Razvan Baban

More by Razvan Baban

View profile
    • Like