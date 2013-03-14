GlennKessler for iOS App Icon

NOTE:

This icon has now been replaced by this: http://dribbble.com/shots/1116815-iOS-7-icon?list=users

This is the GlennKessler for iOS icon that is shipping for the release. I think it is a massive improvement over this: http://dribbble.com/shots/887544-GlennKessler-com-App-Icon?list=users (though frankly, a picture of horse poop as the icon would have been better). What do you think? Color? Gradients? All good? Any feedback?

Learn more at http://www.GlennKessler.com