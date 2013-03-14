Hugo Kessler

GlennKessler for iOS App Icon

Hugo Kessler
Hugo Kessler
  • Save
GlennKessler for iOS App Icon glenn kessler ios iphone ipad app application design ui ux icon
Download color palette

NOTE:
This icon has now been replaced by this: http://dribbble.com/shots/1116815-iOS-7-icon?list=users

This is the GlennKessler for iOS icon that is shipping for the release. I think it is a massive improvement over this: http://dribbble.com/shots/887544-GlennKessler-com-App-Icon?list=users (though frankly, a picture of horse poop as the icon would have been better). What do you think? Color? Gradients? All good? Any feedback?
Learn more at http://www.GlennKessler.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Hugo Kessler
Hugo Kessler

More by Hugo Kessler

View profile
    • Like