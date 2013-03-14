Marissa Epstein

Plane Variations

Plane Variations logo icon paper plane paper airplane iterations for days
Very excited about this branding project I'm working on with Figmints.

A few options to show the client, trying to narrow it down tho. Favorites around here and the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

(Another delicious design cooked up with Figmints)

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
