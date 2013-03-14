Zach Waugh

Hues 2 Loupe

Hues 2 Loupe mac
Improved version. Got rid of the crosshairs, and added grid lines, but still not sure what to do at the border.

Rebound of
First draft of a new picker for Hues
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
