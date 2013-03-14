Tufan Sergen Solmaz

Just a sandwich

Just a sandwich sandwich bread graphics pink vegetables
Got bored at work.

This is all I could think about, a nice warm toasted chicken and cheese sandwich with the freshest vegetables upon Earth just melting in your mouth as you digest that crispy bread.

Yes.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
