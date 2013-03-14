John Masulonis

Polishing Proz Web Redesign

John Masulonis
John Masulonis
  • Save
Polishing Proz Web Redesign web website redesign
Download color palette

This is current project for a client. In the stages of client feedback at the moment.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
John Masulonis
John Masulonis

More by John Masulonis

View profile
    • Like