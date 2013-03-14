Helvetic Brands®

Colour

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Colour ϕ branding logo icon color identity golden ratio grid 1.6
Download color palette

Icon development for an Android application suite.

Created by the Helvetic Brands team.

Gem
Rebound of
Gem
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like