Andrew Lockhart

Photography Logo

Andrew Lockhart
Andrew Lockhart
  • Save
Photography Logo photography camera photo logo type
Download color palette

Logo for a photographer who shoots everything from weddings to wildlife. We decided to go with a simple, clean logo that will work well for all possible mediums and uses.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Andrew Lockhart
Andrew Lockhart

More by Andrew Lockhart

View profile
    • Like