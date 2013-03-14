Patrick Bartenstein

portfolio redesign - final mark

portfolio redesign - final mark logo mark wordmark serif custom didone prata neon
Final marks attached. I'm using my full name for the website header and resume, and the condensed mark for social media profiles, etc.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
