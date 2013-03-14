Sam Steele

BBC Connected Studio - Sherlock test

Sam Steele
Sam Steele
  • Save
BBC Connected Studio - Sherlock test
Download color palette

A running demo of Sherlock, created in two days at the BBC Connected Studio. Sherlock uses algorithms to generate quiz questions using content pulled from the BBC website.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Sam Steele
Sam Steele

More by Sam Steele

View profile
    • Like