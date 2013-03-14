Vassil Kateliev

Bolyar Light - Breathe

Bolyar Light - Breathe typeface font type-design cyrillic type-family glyph kateliev bolyar bolyar pro
Quick shot from the development of Bolyar Light typeface - gorgeous open spaces, like a breath of fresh air :)

Bolyar Light
