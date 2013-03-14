Corey Thomas

Aligator Coloring Wip

Changing from a one color design, to a several color design (4-6). Still cleaning and working on this but so far I like it. Going trough and adding details now. Trying to slow down for once and just take my time coloring.

Florida alligator
Rebound of
Gator WIP2
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
