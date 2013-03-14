Startup Vitamins

Think Bigger

This is a common trait among successful people, because they push the boundaries of what is acceptable at that given moment. By doing so, you open the door to new, yet unexplored opportunities. These are the big, game-changing ideas, the ones that are worth millions. For your own good, as Tony Hsieh put it, "Whatever you're thinking, think bigger".

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
