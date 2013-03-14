Luke Bott

Jean Grey

Jean Grey logo fire phoenix marvel comics
so this came from another project. nothing to do with the Phoenix but just saw her in the forms i was creating and wanted to finish it.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
