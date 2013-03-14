Graham Holtshausen

Wits Theatre Logo

Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen
  • Save
Wits Theatre Logo wits theatre logo 30 bold solid red grey charcoal simple clean
Download color palette

A logo to commemorate the 30 Years of Wits Theatre.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen

More by Graham Holtshausen

View profile
    • Like