Attic Light c4d cinema4d vray attic light interior
I always liked the way dark rooms get lit by direct sunlight. This scene has been in my mind for some time now. I finally found some free time to create it using C4D and Vray.
Hi-res image:
http://vudumotion.com/stills.html

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
