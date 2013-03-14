Ben Powell

Parcel Company Feature

Ben Powell
Ben Powell
Hire Me
  • Save
Parcel Company Feature parcel delivery website stamp feature green blue postage
Download color palette

Snap shot of a website I'm working on for an international delivery company

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Ben Powell
Ben Powell
Independent Designer + Filmmaker
Hire Me

More by Ben Powell

View profile
    • Like