Tinkatolli Logo Tinkas

Recently revamped the logo for the virtual world / game for creative kids. In the game you can make inventions out of household junk - in the real world - upload them to the game and get rewarded with achievement badges and help leveling up. The logotype used to be a handmade version made to look like it was carved out of wood. I figured cardboard was more like what the game was about.
Do you think it'd appeal to 10 year olds? Too cute?