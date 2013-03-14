Tinkatolli Logo Tinkas

Luke Séguin-Magee

Luke Séguin-Magee
Luke Séguin-Magee
Recently revamped the logo for the virtual world / game for creative kids. In the game you can make inventions out of household junk - in the real world - upload them to the game and get rewarded with achievement badges and help leveling up. The logotype used to be a handmade version made to look like it was carved out of wood. I figured cardboard was more like what the game was about.

Do you think it'd appeal to 10 year olds? Too cute?

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
