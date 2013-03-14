Namanyay Goel

Oh The Things You Can Buy - Finished

Oh The Things You Can Buy - Finished
Finally, finished with the long project! Here, you can see the before/after - View @2x!

Site's live at http://ohthethingsyoucanbuy.com/ - Feel free to browse around!

Rebound of
WIP of a product showcase website ;)
Namanyay Goel
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
