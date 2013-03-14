Vladislav Litvin

Flat icons

Vladislav Litvin
Vladislav Litvin
  • Save
Flat icons icon flat metro ui payments offers bid coins money orange yellow dark grey bright
Download color palette

Hello Dribble.
Check out an icons for another traffic site.
Available in @2x

Created with Pinto

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Vladislav Litvin
Vladislav Litvin

More by Vladislav Litvin

View profile
    • Like