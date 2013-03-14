Leandro Valentino

Webportal Shearn

Leandro Valentino
Leandro Valentino
  • Save
Webportal Shearn web portal shearn user interface interaction design orange app
Download color palette

I'm the product designer of our own social platform, Shearn. This is the user interface of the website. More info http://shearn.eu

iPhone store: https://itunes.apple.com/nl/app/shearn/id565914474
Android store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nl.shearn

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Leandro Valentino
Leandro Valentino

More by Leandro Valentino

View profile
    • Like