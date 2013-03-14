Shearn Dashboard

Leandro Valentino

I'm the product designer of our own social platform, Shearn. This is the user interface of the dashboard. More info http://shearn.eu

iPhone store: https://itunes.apple.com/nl/app/shearn/id565914474
Android store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nl.shearn

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
