Konstantin Homatyano

NKS5 Alternative Icons

Konstantin Homatyano
Konstantin Homatyano
  • Save
NKS5 Alternative Icons photoshop icon icons
Download color palette

I have been playing around with an idea to create a set of replacement icons for a Photoshop plugin called NKS5. The native icons of the plugin in my opinion look too much out of place inside PS.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Konstantin Homatyano
Konstantin Homatyano

More by Konstantin Homatyano

View profile
    • Like