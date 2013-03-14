Alex Broekhuizen

Mixmaster Logo Template

Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
  • Save
Mixmaster Logo Template royal vinyl dj deejay mixmaster logo template music producer corporate identity brand
Download color palette

New logo template i made for sale on Graphic River: http://bit.ly/14VQNIJ

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Alex Broekhuizen
Alex Broekhuizen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alex Broekhuizen

View profile
    • Like