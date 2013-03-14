Sam Piggott

Clean Tutorial Blog clean minimalistic flat purple website design simple wordpress theme
Currently working on a WordPress theme in tandem with a new tutorial video. Built it with the intention of using it as an example solely for the video, but thinking I might turn it into a full-blown free theme. Would you use it? Would absolutely love some feedback on this!

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
