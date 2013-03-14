Stephan von Falkenstein

Industry Theme Branding

Stephan von Falkenstein
Stephan von Falkenstein
  • Save
Industry Theme Branding branding theme advertising add logo adobe muse muselayers web
Download color palette

Branding for a new MuseLayers theme I'm currently
working on. Stay tuned ;)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Stephan von Falkenstein
Stephan von Falkenstein

More by Stephan von Falkenstein

View profile
    • Like