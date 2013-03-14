Richard Harris

The Bread and Butter Letter Final

The Bread and Butter Letter Final flags final script italics skewed logo shop
After going through multiple concept designs and revisions we have settled on this logo. Personally one of my favorites, I couldn't be happier.

More shots to come.

