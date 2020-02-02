Besnik
UI HUT

Wallet app

Besnik
UI HUT
Besnik for UI HUT
Hire Us
  • Save
Wallet app mobile application brand finance management app dashboard app design uiuxdesigner ux design ui design black trendy app 2020 new app 2020 ios app design smart app bank wallet app dashboard design interactiondesign ui exploration uidesign mobile app design wallet app
Wallet app mobile application brand finance management app dashboard app design uiuxdesigner ux design ui design black trendy app 2020 new app 2020 ios app design smart app bank wallet app dashboard design interactiondesign ui exploration uidesign mobile app design wallet app
Download color palette
  1. Preview@2x.jpg
  2. 1@2x.jpg

Wallet app design. Hope everyone will like it. Thank you

Download 12,000+ Exclusive Design Resources from
https://www.uihut.com/

We are available for new design project - hellobesnik@gmail.com

Stay with us -
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Page 2@2x.png
900 KB
Download
Page 1@2x.png
1000 KB
Download
UI HUT
UI HUT
Download 12,000+ Exclusive Design Resources from UI HUT
Hire Us

More by UI HUT

View profile
    • Like