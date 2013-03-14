calber

powerbookg4

calber
calber
  • Save
powerbookg4 illustration logo concept computer book texture brush sketchbook
Download color palette

A powerbook G4: “Y nosotros que la derrota (gráfica) nos ha hecho, ay, sobrevivir” Verlaine.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
calber
calber

More by calber

View profile
    • Like