📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jamming on an 'unlimited users' icon. The first image I went to was the single little guy with the '+', but I was aware that this was more of a 'add another user' icon than an 'unlimited users' icon. I guess 'unlimited' is not so easy to visualise, but, in any case, the icon will site next to the heading so I think it will be fine whichever route we go down.
The general feeling is that multiple people is the way to go, so it's obvious that a team can use this software, but there's something irritating me about the shape - it's just less iconic that a single user illustration. Having said that, I do feel that the last example is beginning to get there.