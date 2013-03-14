Jamming on an 'unlimited users' icon. The first image I went to was the single little guy with the '+', but I was aware that this was more of a 'add another user' icon than an 'unlimited users' icon. I guess 'unlimited' is not so easy to visualise, but, in any case, the icon will site next to the heading so I think it will be fine whichever route we go down.

The general feeling is that multiple people is the way to go, so it's obvious that a team can use this software, but there's something irritating me about the shape - it's just less iconic that a single user illustration. Having said that, I do feel that the last example is beginning to get there.