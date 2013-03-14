Holger Mets

A logo I created for a school project. Our "band" was called Sikihiire Mitt, which would roughly translate to Shickey's Mit.
Basically it is a turd with Mickey's ears. Very artsy

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
