Scott Martin

Nerd (Never Ending Radical Dude) Tee

Scott Martin
Scott Martin
  • Save
Nerd (Never Ending Radical Dude) Tee tshirt type typography nerd shirt tee vintage
Download color palette

A dusty t-shirt design I did awhile back. Ladies you can be a Never Ending Radical Dudette if you like!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Scott Martin
Scott Martin

More by Scott Martin

View profile
    • Like