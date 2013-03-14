Yury Akulin

Dockland one-color

Yury Akulin
Yury Akulin
Hire Me
  • Save
Dockland one-color logo identity branding document d mark paper sheet
Download color palette

One-color version of Dockland logo (http://dribbble.com/shots/983103-Dockland)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Yury Akulin
Yury Akulin
Freelance Logo Design & Branding
Hire Me

More by Yury Akulin

View profile
    • Like