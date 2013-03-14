Andrey Subbotin

Date Picker Sweetness

Andrey Subbotin
Andrey Subbotin
  • Save
Date Picker Sweetness datepicker calendar jquery form
Download color palette

A part of a record entry form in the Next Big Thing featuring a custom theme for the jQuery UI Date Picker component.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Andrey Subbotin
Andrey Subbotin

More by Andrey Subbotin

View profile
    • Like