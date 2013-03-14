Mark Zweck

Grey flannel throwdown

Illustration detail for the 2011 Hardboiled poster for my good friend at Beer Swill Productions; Hardboiled was an open mic spoken word / poetry night which pitted Adelaide's disreputable literary types against each other, or together, really, at times I couldn't tell. Kind of like wrestling really ...

