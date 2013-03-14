maurice redmond

Berlin Burlesque by Paul Green

Berlin Burlesque by Paul Green book slipcase burlesque photography promo
Title logotype and book design for a collection of photographs of the Berlin Burlesque scene by Paul Green. The Slipcase was lazercut to give a slow reveal of the cover which featured hand-lettered logotype. Visit mauriceredmond.com for more details.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
