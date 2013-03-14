maurice redmond

Undercover Folk by Jason Serious

Undercover Folk by Jason Serious album artwork modeling illustration website typography
Album artwork for Undercover Folk by Jason Serious. I created a series of characters including the band members based on imagery and themes from the music. Visit mauriceredmond.com for more.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
