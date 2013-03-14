Sam Heller

Old Folks - Kinetic Typography Stills

Here are some still frames from a kinetic typography project I did for my Motion Graphics class. This was basically my first experience using AfterEffects and I definitely learned a lot from it. I decided to do a funny rant called "Old Folks & Phone Calls" by Natalie Tran (communitychannel) - See the original video on youtube here.

I haven't published the video yet - it still needs some work!

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
