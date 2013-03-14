Max @ Plan b creative team

The Chocolate - Package design

Branding and package design for "the chocolate", luxury handmade chocolate.
The chocolates are made in small batches using traditional, artisan techniques from natural ingredients, including locally grown herbs, nuts, fruits & spices and decorated with chocolate custom made seals.
The Chocolate - Package design
