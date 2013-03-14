Rohan Carter

Eyeball

Eyeball eyeball eye gore metal bell fwtbt
I'm up in this! Massive thanks to @SindySinn for the invite!

I've got a whole bunch of stuff about to be released, so I'll endeavour to keep y'all up to date with some process shots as I'm working on it all.

Cheers
Roh

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
