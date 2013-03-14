Florin Capota

Box Fox Idea concept unused

Box Fox Idea concept unused
Another concept for Box Fox Idea, this was based on one of the first directions of the client to do a single line design that is simple and could be drawn by anyone.

We went for the other direction in the end, final piece coming soon :)

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
