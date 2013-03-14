Miss Yad

Geisha - Work in Progress

Geisha - Work in Progress illustration paint drawing girl woman face eyes colors red photoshop geisha japan fan elegant sexy pinup
A sneak peek on what I'm working on for a pin-up drawing contest!

