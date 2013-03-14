Dave Coleman

Bek & Phil

Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman
  • Save
Bek & Phil photo photography type typography hand drawn rough sketch love hand drawn
Download color palette

Did my first ever photoshoot last week while at the Gold Coast, with our lovely friends Bek & Phil.

Their shoot is up here: http://dvclmn.tumblr.com

The full photoset is here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10151505233041907.1073741826.532506906&type=1&l=8a75a35f3c

More stuff here!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Dave Coleman
Dave Coleman

More by Dave Coleman

View profile
    • Like