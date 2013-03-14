Did my first ever photoshoot last week while at the Gold Coast, with our lovely friends Bek & Phil.

Their shoot is up here: http://dvclmn.tumblr.com

The full photoset is here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.10151505233041907.1073741826.532506906&type=1&l=8a75a35f3c

More stuff here!