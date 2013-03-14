Postcards On A Wall

I always liked the romance surrounding a spectacle like having a bunch of postcards stuck to a wall. Places you've been, or dreamed, or wanted to go — or words from friends on adventures in distant lands, far and away...

Typeface:

- Sanchez

Tech:

- CSS effects for shadows (whole curled postcard effect)

- Gridset (trying to figure out a new studio-wide, uniform process for implementing grid code)

- David Desandro's Isotope