jonny gotham / jonathan lu

Postcards On A Wall

Postcards On A Wall at the office
I always liked the romance surrounding a spectacle like having a bunch of postcards stuck to a wall. Places you've been, or dreamed, or wanted to go — or words from friends on adventures in distant lands, far and away...

Typeface:
- Sanchez

Tech:
- CSS effects for shadows (whole curled postcard effect)
- Gridset (trying to figure out a new studio-wide, uniform process for implementing grid code)
- David Desandro's Isotope

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
