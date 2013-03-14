Go Ando

Envelope folding animation

Envelope folding animation ios ui
The paper wraps the address icon by swiping down the screen.
You can download the app from following:

https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/adoresu-zhang-bao-cun/id598057806?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
