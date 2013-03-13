Katarina Loughlin

WIP - Duck Sketch

WIP - Duck Sketch sketching
Duckie - Sketching characters with a likeness to Beanie Boos for a child's birthday cupcakes. Characters will be made with fondant. Design process is the same, no matter what the medium.

Posted on Mar 13, 2013
