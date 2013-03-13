Penina Finger

Final Approved App Icon

Final Approved App Icon icon illustration logo notepad notes writing pad
Final, approved icon from Round 2 concepts for WebNoted, a very handy in-browser app that allows users to jot notes (and share them) without having to open another program.

Rebound of
Work in Progress: App Icon (2)
Posted on Mar 13, 2013
