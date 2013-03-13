Douglas Radecki

Lightbox Icon

Douglas Radecki
Douglas Radecki
  • Save
Lightbox Icon icon
Download color palette

Prototype demo video for Lightbox, a tool for design researchers to capture photos and start building a database while still in the field. https://vimeo.com/groups/178650/videos/34790505

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2013
Douglas Radecki
Douglas Radecki

More by Douglas Radecki

View profile
    • Like