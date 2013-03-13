daramghaus

Happy White Day!

daramghaus
daramghaus
  • Save
Happy White Day! icon
Download color palette

White Day is a day that is marked in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China on March 14, one month after Valentine's Day.
http://facebook.com/daramghaus

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2013
daramghaus
daramghaus

More by daramghaus

View profile
    • Like