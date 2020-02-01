Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Koin ✌

Brand identity

Alex Koin ✌
Alex Koin ✌
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand identity package design minimal logo design poster logotype logo branding design brand identity brand design branding
Brand identity package design minimal logo design poster logotype logo branding design brand identity brand design branding
Download color palette
  1. Berlogus_all_03.jpg
  2. Berlogus_all_021.jpg

Full on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/91348165/Visual-Identity-Berlogus

Berlogus performs repair work and also equips flat, apartments and houses with furniture, the equipment and necessary goods up to full readiness for accommodation.


Let's connect on instagram, behance, facebook

Alex Koin ✌
Alex Koin ✌
— Simple and clear solutions for business
Hire Me

More by Alex Koin ✌

View profile
    • Like